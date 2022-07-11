Left Menu

ISL: Lalthuammawia Ralte signs two-year deal with Odisha FC

Ralte played his early career at Shillong Lajong FC. He signed with the newly-promoted club in the summer of 2011, to play in the I-League.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:38 IST
ISL: Lalthuammawia Ralte signs two-year deal with Odisha FC
Goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC have acquired the services of Mizoram-born goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte on a two-year contract. Ralte played his early career at Shillong Lajong FC. He signed with the newly-promoted club in the summer of 2011, to play in the I-League. He then made his debut for the club against Churchill Brothers on 17 September 2011 in the 2011 Indian Federation Cup.

He helped the club then reach the semi-finals of the Federation Cup against Salgaocar. Ralte went on to make over 40 appearances for the Meghalaya-based side. The 29-year-old joined Bengaluru FC in 2014 when the side was still playing in the I-League. In his debut season, Ralte made 20 appearances for the Blues, helped them win the I-League title, and then took guard between the sticks in the club's run to the AFC Cup final the following term. Ralte made his AFC Champions League debut against Johor Darul Ta'zim at Larkin Stadium Malaysia.

He joined FC Goa in 2018 and was then loaned out to Kerala Blasters FC, and East Bengal in the following season, making 9 appearances for the Kolkata giants. The shot-stopper re-joined Bengaluru FC in 2020. He then moved to I-League side RoundGlass Punjab FC, where he made his mark before moving to Odisha FC.

Ralte is a veteran custodian with a lot of experience in Indian football. He has a lot of experience with the domestic league, domestic cups, and AFC tournaments as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022