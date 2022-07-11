Left Menu

Arjun Babuta wins gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle at Changwon Shooting World Cup

He defeated Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA by margin of 17-9

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:58 IST
Arjun Babuta. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shooting at his best over two days, India's Arjun Babuta won his first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage gold, beating Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA by margin of 17-9 in the gold medal match early on Monday morning. Arjun had qualified second to make it to the top eight ranking round on Sunday, along with compatriot Paarth Makhija who had qualified in fifth place. The Chandigarh lad carried on his good form on Monday, topping the ranking round with a scintillating 261.1 to storm into the gold medal encounter. Kozeniesky shot 260.4 to join him even as qualification leader Sergey Richter of Israel settled for bronze with a score of 259.9. Paarth had to be happy with the fourth place with 258.1.

There was no stopping Arjun in the final as well as he raced to a 10-4 lead after the first seven single-shot series. The winner of each series gets two points while the points are spilt in case of a tie and the first to 16 wins the match. The American did not give up till the end but Arjun pulled out those big high 10s when it mattered most and finished clinically in the end for a convincing 17-9 score-line to help India open their account with the brightest medal possible.

This was also National foreign Rifle coach Thomas Farnik's first medal on his very first international assignment. The Austrian had been appointed to the job just ahead of the Changwon ISSF World Cup. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, has the individual Air Pistol and the Trap finals scheduled, qualifications for which have begun on Monday.

India has fielded a 32-strong squad in the Changwon World Cup which has more than 430 athletes from 44 nations competing. The World Cup ends on July 21 with 30 gold medals on the roster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

