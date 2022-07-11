Left Menu

Ronaldo "not for sale," Man United manager Ten Hag says - (A)

Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday.The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didnt make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club.Hes not with us and its due to personal issues, Ten Hag said at a press conference.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:43 IST
Ronaldo "not for sale," Man United manager Ten Hag says - (A)
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Cristiano Ronaldo is ''not for sale,'' Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday.

The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn't make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club.

''He's not with us and it's due to personal issues,'' Ten Hag said at a press conference. ''We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him.'' The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.

''He hasn't told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale,'' Ten Hag said. ''Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together.'' Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

United will also travel to Australia as part of its tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022