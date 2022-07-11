Soccer-Switzerland cancel training after players hit with stomach problems

Switzerland cancelled their training session on Monday ahead of their Women's European Championship match against Sweden after eight Swiss players and 11 staff members suffered stomach problems.

Switzerland are due to play Sweden, ranked as the second best team in the world, in their second match of Group C at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Wednesday. The Swiss FA said the affected players and staff members will remain in isolation until they no longer show symptoms.

"The cause of the gastrointestinal problems cannot be conclusively clarified from the current facts. The symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea are severe, but so far mostly short," said Swiss team doctor Martin Schober. The players affected include Rahel Kiwic, who scored in their 2-2 draw with Portugal in the opening game at the weekend.

Eseosa Aigbogun, Svenja Folmli, Seraina Friedli, Lara Marti, Sandrine Mauron, Julia Stierli and Riola Xhemaili are the other players affected. "Some already had only mild or no symptoms this morning. If everyone is symptom-free tomorrow, we can travel to Sheffield as planned. Otherwise, further clarifications are needed," Schober added.

The Swiss are second in Group C, which also includes defending champions Netherlands.

