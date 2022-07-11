Left Menu

Rugby-Wales wing Cuthbert ruled out of Bok decider in Cape Town

Cuthbert was forced off early at the Free State Stadium this past weekend as the tourists claimed a first ever test win in South Africa to level the series at 1-1 heading into the third and final clash in Cape Town. No replacement will be called into the squad, officials confirmed on Monday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:02 IST
Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has been ruled out of Saturday's series decider against South Africa following the shoulder injury he sustained in the historic 13-12 second test victory in Bloemfontein. Cuthbert was forced off early at the Free State Stadium this past weekend as the tourists claimed a first ever test win in South Africa to level the series at 1-1 heading into the third and final clash in Cape Town.

No replacement will be called into the squad, officials confirmed on Monday. Coach Wayne Pivac has already lost prop Tomas Francis on tour and has other injury worries too, including captain Dan Biggar, who was forced off after 50 minutes at the weekend with a shoulder problem.

Prop Dillon Lewis was also seen with his arm in a sling after the game, potentially leaving Saturday's debutant off the bench, Sam Wainwright, as the only fit specialist tight-head prop in the squad.

