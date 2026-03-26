Political Tensions: V D Satheesan Accuses CM Vijayan of Bowing to BJP

Citing involvement in the BJP agenda, Congress leader V D Satheesan alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan aims to ingratiate himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Satheesan accuses Vijayan of plotting against Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to curry political favor.

Satheesan claimed that Vijayan used the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to manipulate political outcomes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, he implicated the Chief Minister in hindering the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case, suggesting political interference to protect party figures from repercussions.

On the controversial issue of women's entry into Sabarimala temple, Satheesan criticised the CPI(M) government's vague stance. He questioned their allegiance, asserting the necessity to consult scholars before implementing legal changes, and criticized the lack of action against those accused in ongoing investigations.