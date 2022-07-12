Left Menu

Cricket-Bumrah bags six as England crash to 110 all out

India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in swing bowling as he snared six wickets and Mohammed Shami added another three to knock over England for 110 in the first game of the three-match one-day international series at the Oval on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:48 IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in swing bowling as he snared six wickets and Mohammed Shami added another three to knock over England for 110 in the first game of the three-match one-day international series at the Oval on Tuesday. England got off to a horror start after being put in to bat when Bumrah (6-19) rattled Jason Roy's stumps with an in-swinger and then deceived Joe Root two balls later with a delivery that nipped away. Both players failed to get off the mark.

Ben Stokes also perished for a duck in the following over, edging behind off Shami (3-31), before Bumrah accounted for Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) to leave England reeling at 26-5 in overcast conditions. Captain Jos Buttler (30) and Moeen Ali (14) led a brief recovery but both were dismissed in quick succession before a 35-run ninth-wicket stand between David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) pushed England past 100.

The home side were eventually bowled out in 25.2 overs. India are without star batsman Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the match due to a mild groin strain.

