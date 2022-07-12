Bumrah ends up with career-best ODI figures as India dismiss England for 110

Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of fast bowling on way to career best six-wicket haul, helping India skittle out England for 110 in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

Considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, India decided to put the opposition in and the pacers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly.

Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs and in the process became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. It was also England's lowest total against India. The ball was swinging and seaming around at good pace, making Bumrah and Mohammad Shami (3/31) all the more lethal.

Jason Roy's (0) struggle continued as he played on while attempting an expansive drive from a full and wide ball off Bumrah. Roy had little idea about the booming inswingers Bumrah unleashed before getting his number. Two balls later, the in-form Joe Root (0) was expecting another fast inswinger but Bumrah got one to rise outside the off-stump that took an edge on way to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for a double wicket maiden over.

Shami too got into the act from the other end and surprised Ben Stokes (0) with a back of length delivery that seamed back in sharply to take the inside edge and Pant took a spectacular one hand catch.

It turned out to be a busy day for the India wicketkeeper who took his second one handed catch to get rid of the dangerous Jonny Bairstow (7), giving Bumrah his third wicket.

Bumrah soon made it 26 for five as Liam Livingstone (0) charged down the track to upset the bowler's rhythm but ended playing around a fast and swinging yorker on the leg stump.

England skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) showed positive intent to get his team out of the hole but played one too many considering the game situation.

Brought back into the attack, Shami went for a short ball and Buttler mistimed the pull to be caught at deep square leg, leaving England tottering at 59 for seven.

India playing four pacers including Hardik Pandya and Prasidh Krishna also helped the visitors maintain the pressure. A ninth wicket partnership for 35 runs between David Willey (21 off 26) and Bryson Carse (15 off 26) allowed England get past their lowest total, 86, made against Australia back in 2001. Bumrah came back into the attack to pick his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. It was not surprise that he got to the milestone with a yorker that was too good for Carse.

