Sindhu enters second round of Singapore Open

After 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval, she kept moving ahead to pocket the opening game.She continued the momentum in the second game with a 5-1 advantage.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 13-07-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 09:43 IST
PV Sindhu. (Photo - BAI) Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round with a convincing straight-game win over Belgium' Lianne Tan at the Singapore Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Indian looked in complete control as she prevailed 21-15 21-11 over world No. 36 Tan in a 29-minute match.

The former World champion will next face Vietnam's, Thuy Linh Nguyen.

Sindhu took time to get off the block, lagging 1-4 but she pulled away from 7-7 to never look back. After 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval, she kept moving ahead to pocket the opening game.

She continued the momentum in the second game with a 5-1 advantage. A three-point burst helped Tan to narrow the lead but a relentless Sindhu stepped up her game to seal the issue without much ado.

