Pochettino Eyes Improvement After U.S. Thumping by Belgium

The United States coach Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic about his team's growth despite their significant defeat against Belgium. The 5-2 loss in a friendly match comes with less than three months until their World Cup opener.

Pochettino believes the match serves as a vital reality check to identify areas for improvement. "It's better to face setbacks now than during the World Cup," he said, urging fans to see the positives amid the disappointment.

In the absence of key players Chris Richards and Tyler Adams, the team lacked aggression but showed potential when matching Belgium's intensity. Notably, Christian Pulisic missed a critical chance, though he remains confident about his performance and future contributions.