IAEA Review Finds Belgium Strengthening Nuclear Safety Framework Amid Policy Shift

Belgium has made “notable and well-structured progress” in strengthening its nuclear and radiation safety framework, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission that concluded a five-day review of the country’s regulatory system.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) follow-up mission, conducted from March 23–27 at Belgium’s request, assessed how effectively the country has implemented recommendations issued during a 2023 review. The findings highlight significant improvements at a time when Belgium is recalibrating its nuclear energy policy.

Majority of Safety Recommendations Addressed

The IAEA team reported that Belgium has successfully addressed a large share of earlier concerns:

8 out of 17 recommendations fully implemented

14 out of 15 suggestions completed

This progress reflects a systematic and structured approach by Belgium’s regulatory authorities—namely the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) and its technical arm, Bel V—to enhance oversight and safety performance.

The mission also praised the professionalism and commitment of staff responsible for nuclear and radiation safety.

Nuclear Energy at a Turning Point

The review comes at a pivotal moment for Belgium’s energy strategy. Nuclear power currently accounts for around 34% of the country’s electricity generation, with two operational reactors at Doel and Tihange.

While Belgium had previously committed to phasing out nuclear energy by 2025, a major policy reversal in 2025 has:

Extended the lifespan of Doel 4 and Tihange 3 until 2035

Opened the possibility for new nuclear builds and further extensions

This shift has increased the importance of a robust and adaptive regulatory system to manage both aging infrastructure and potential future expansion.

Key Strengths Identified by IAEA Experts

The IRRS mission highlighted several areas where Belgium’s regulatory system demonstrates strong performance and innovation:

1. Strengthened Safety Culture

FANC has implemented targeted initiatives to improve leadership behaviour, knowledge-sharing, and internal collaboration—resulting in measurable improvements in daily operations and organizational performance.

2. Transparent Inspector Qualification System

Belgium maintains a structured training and certification process for nuclear inspectors, with official listings published in the national gazette—enhancing transparency and public trust.

3. Improved Worker Protection Measures

Collaboration between FANC and the Ministry of Employment has led to strengthened protections for vulnerable groups, including pregnant and breastfeeding workers, addressing a key concern from the previous review.

4. Enhanced Human Resource and Training Systems

A systematic approach to staff development and competency management ensures that regulatory personnel remain highly skilled and prepared to meet evolving safety demands.

Broad Scope of Nuclear Oversight

Belgium’s regulatory responsibilities extend beyond power generation to a wide range of nuclear and radiation-related activities, including:

Research reactors

Radioactive waste treatment facilities

Isotope production

Medical and industrial uses of radioactive materials

This diversity underscores the need for comprehensive oversight across multiple sectors.

International Collaboration and Peer Learning

The IRRS mission—comprising experts from six countries and IAEA staff—emphasized the value of international cooperation in strengthening national systems.

“Belgium’s regulatory body has made notable progress… demonstrating professionalism, transparency and a clear dedication to safety,” said IRRS team leader Ramzi Jammal.

Belgian officials also highlighted the importance of global knowledge exchange in refining regulatory practices and ensuring continuous improvement.

Safety Standards as Global Benchmark

The review was conducted using IAEA Safety Standards, which serve as the international benchmark for nuclear and radiation safety. These standards provide:

Fundamental safety principles

Technical requirements

Best-practice guidance

They are widely recognized as the global reference for protecting people and the environment from radiation risks.

Next Steps

A detailed final report from the mission will be delivered to the Belgian government within three months, offering further insights and recommendations.

A System Under Evolution

As Belgium transitions from a planned nuclear phase-out to a potential extension and expansion of nuclear energy, the IAEA’s findings reinforce the importance of:

Strong regulatory institutions

Continuous safety improvements

Transparent and accountable oversight

The review suggests that Belgium is not only keeping pace with these demands but actively strengthening its capacity to manage the next phase of its nuclear sector.