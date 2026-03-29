Belgium Bests U.S. in Deflating Soccer Showdown

The U.S. soccer team suffered a significant setback with a 5-2 loss to Belgium in a friendly match on Saturday night, denting their World Cup aspirations. The Americans initially capitalized on a goal by Weston McKennie, only to allow five consecutive goals by their opponents.

Despite possessing the historical advantage, having not lost by three goals in a home game after scoring first since 1959, U.S. players failed to maintain their lead. Coach Mauricio Pochettino attributed the defeat to a lapse in intensity and urged his team to embrace aggression and commitment.

Christian Pulisic, the U.S. team's standout player, echoed the disappointment, citing missed opportunities. The match served as a reality check with the World Cup on the horizon. Belgium, recovering from an early struggle, demonstrated resilience, outclassing the Americans in crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)