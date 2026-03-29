Left Menu

Belgium Bests U.S. in Deflating Soccer Showdown

The U.S. soccer team faced a harsh defeat against Belgium, losing 5-2. Despite an early lead, the U.S. defense faltered. Coach Mauricio Pochettino emphasized the need for aggression and intensity, while top player Christian Pulisic expressed disappointment over missed scoring opportunities as the World Cup looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:38 IST
Belgium Bests U.S. in Deflating Soccer Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. soccer team suffered a significant setback with a 5-2 loss to Belgium in a friendly match on Saturday night, denting their World Cup aspirations. The Americans initially capitalized on a goal by Weston McKennie, only to allow five consecutive goals by their opponents.

Despite possessing the historical advantage, having not lost by three goals in a home game after scoring first since 1959, U.S. players failed to maintain their lead. Coach Mauricio Pochettino attributed the defeat to a lapse in intensity and urged his team to embrace aggression and commitment.

Christian Pulisic, the U.S. team's standout player, echoed the disappointment, citing missed opportunities. The match served as a reality check with the World Cup on the horizon. Belgium, recovering from an early struggle, demonstrated resilience, outclassing the Americans in crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

 India
2
Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

 Global
3
CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

 India
4
Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026