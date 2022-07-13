Left Menu

Mehuli Ghosh, Shahu Tushar Mane win gold for India in Air Rifle Mixed Team at Changwon Shooting World Cup

The Indian duo defeated their Hungarian opposition by 17-13.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 12:31 IST
India's good show at ISSF Shooting WC continues. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India continued its good show at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea, with the duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu winning the gold medal by defeating Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the finals of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team. The Hungarian mixed duo had to settle for a silver, losing by a margin of 17-13.

On the other hand, the duo of Shiva Narwal and Palak also clinched a bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team category by defeating Kazakhstan's duo of Irina Loktionova and RAKHIMZHAN Valeriy Rakhimzhan. Shiva and Palak captured the bronze after defeating the Kazak duo 16-0.

"Begins Day-3 of ISSF World Cup, Changwon with medals!! #MehuliGhosh/ #TusharManeShahu won in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team after defeating 17-13 #ShivaNarwal/ #Palak clinched after a dominating performance over (16-0) in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Congrats," tweeted SAI Media. India is placed second in the medal tally with two gold and one bronze medal, a total of three. At the top is Serbia which also has three medals, though all gold. China is in the third position with two gold medals.

Earlier, shooting at his best over two days, India's Arjun Babuta had won his first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage gold, beating Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA by margin of 17-9 in the gold medal match early on Monday morning. The Changwon Shooting World Cup will take place in Changwon, South Korea from July 9 to July 21, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

