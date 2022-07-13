Singapore Open 2022: Saina Nehwal makes winning start, Parupalli Kashyap loses in R1

India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday made a winning start to her Singapore Open 2022 campaign. Playing on Court 4, Nehwal defeated her compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-18, 21-15, in a match that lasted 34 minutes.

Nehwal completely dominated the proceedings in both the games and made her way into the second round of the tournament. On the other hand, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round of the men's singles category.

Kashyap was defeated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-14, 21-15, in a match that lasted 37 minutes. Earlier in the day, Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made a winning start to her Singapore Open 2022 campaign, defeating Belgium's Lianne Tan in the first round of the Women's singles category.

Playing on court 1, PV Sindhu won the match in two straight games 21-15, 21-11. Meanwhile, on court 1, India's Mithun Manjunath also made a winning start to his campaign, defeating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of the men's singles category.

Manjunath won the match 17-21, 21-15, 18-21. He was off to a good start, winning the first game. But Srikanth bounced back to win the second. Manjunath won the final game and sealed the match for himself, advancing to the second round. Indian shuttler Prannoy HS also made a winning start to his Singapore Open 2022 campaign defeating Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 16-21. (ANI)

