Pranavi opens with 67 for one shot lead in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

The 19-year-old Pranavi, a three-time winner this season, led by one-shot over Seher Atwal, who showed a welcome return to form with one-under 68 at the Par-69 Bengaluru Golf Club course.Gauri Karhade, a one-time winner on the Hero WPG Tour, needs to bring in more consistency in her game as she was lying third with two-over 71, while Sneha Singh, a four-time winner carded three-over 72 to be placed fourth.Pranavi, who seems to have recovered fully from injuries, had a superb front nine with birdies on fifth, sixth and eighth to be three-under at the turn.

Pranavi Urs Image Credit: ANI
Pranavi Urs started on a fine note with a two-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the first round of the ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Pranavi, a three-time winner this season, led by one shot over Seher Atwal, showed a welcome return to form with one-under 68 at the Par-69 Bengaluru Golf Club course.

Gauri Karhade, a one-time winner on the Hero WPG Tour, needs to bring in more consistency in her game as she was lying third with two-over 71, while Sneha Singh, a four-time winner carded three-over 72 to be placed fourth.

Pranavi, who seems to have recovered fully from injuries, had a superb front nine with birdies on fifth, sixth and eighth to be three-under at the turn. She bogeyed 11th and 13th, but birdies on 14th and 16th made up for that. A bogey on Par-5 17th was followed by a par for 67.

Seher, who opened with a bogey on the first hole, made amends with a birdie on third and added two more on seventh and eighth. A bogey on ninth saw her make the turn at one-under 33. She had a birdie on the 13th but gave that back on the Par-5 17th to finish at 68, one shot behind Pranavi.

Gauri had two birdies, two bogeys, and a double-bogey while Sneha had three birdies against six bogeys in her 72.

Four amateurs -- Vidhatri Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi, Anisha Agarwalla, and Shweta Mansingh -- shot four-over 73 each to be tied for fifth, while four others Khushi Khanijau, Afshan Fatima, Disha Kavery, and Ananya Datar were T-9th with rounds of five-over 74 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

