Sports News Roundup: Being top dog is 'fun different' for Scheffler; NBA makes play-in permanent, adds fastbreak foul rule and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Vingegaard wins epic Tour stage as Pogacar cracks

Jonas Vingegaard threw everything at Tadej Pogacar to win an epic 11th stage of the Tour de France and replace the defending champion as the overall leader after a gruelling Alpine trek on Wednesday. Last year's runner-up Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the finish to drop Pogacar, who had been attacked relentlessly by the Dane's Jumbo-Visma team all day long and cracked after looking unbreakable in the first block of racing.

Athletics-World record holder McLaughlin aims for 400m hurdles dominance

American Sydney McLaughlin is set for another star turn at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field as the world record holder plans a demolition in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Championships which start on Friday. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old who has made the extraordinary feel almost routine as she returns to the track where she has now twice broken the world record.

Athletics-Africa's fastest man Omanyala a doubt for worlds due to visa issue

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is doubtful to compete at this week's World Championships in the United States because the Kenyan sprinter is facing visa issues, his spokesperson said on Wednesday. Omanyala set the African men's 100 metres record after clocking a time of 9.77 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic meeting in Nairobi in September 2021.

Athletics-Sifan Hassan dials down expectations after Tokyo medal triple

Triple Olympic medal winner Sifan Hassan will not be chasing hattrick of titles at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, but rather add only one other event to her bid to win the 5,000 metres world title. She will make a decision this week whether it be the 1,500 metres or the 10,000 metres.

Golf-Being top dog is 'fun different' for Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has quietly moved to the top of the world rankings and is finding out that life is a little different as he bids to continue his stellar year at the British Open. The 26-year-old American won the Masters and finished tied second at the U.S. Open, making him one of the favourites to lift the Claret Jug at St Andrews on Sunday.

NBA makes play-in permanent, adds fastbreak foul rule

After a three-year trial run and two different formats, the NBA play-in tournament is now a permanent fixture on the league calendar. The NBA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to give the play-in event permanent status moving forward. Previously, the play-in structure was approved on a year-to-year basis.

MLB roundup: A's score 8 in 12th inning to rout Rangers

Chad Pinder put an exclamation point on an eight-run 12th inning with a grand slam and the Oakland Athletics outlasted the Texas Rangers 14-7 on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. With the game tied 6-6 in the 12th, Vimael Machin lifted a sacrifice fly to left. Ramon Laureano ripped an RBI single to center, Dermis Garcia contributed an RBI double for his first major-league hit and then Pinder hit a first-pitch fastball out to left-center for the slam.

French Senate report criticises security flaws over Champions League crowd disorder

A French Senate report on Wednesday slammed organisational failings that resulted in crowd disorder and crime at May's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which sparked political tensions between Britain and France. The May 28 final at Paris' Stade de France, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, was delayed after police forcefully held back people trying to enter the ground.

Australia athletes barred from other Commonwealth Games venues over COVID risk

Australian athletes will be banned from supporting their team mates at other Commonwealth Games events at Birmingham due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission, team chef de mission Petria Thomas said. They will also have to wear face masks when not in their rooms or exercising at the July 28 - Aug. 8 Games as part of team health protocols.

Evgeni Malkin agrees to 4-year extension with Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin eschewed free agency as he agreed on a four-year, $24.4 million extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. The deal, announced by general manager Ron Hextall, runs through the 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)