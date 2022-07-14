Left Menu

Rugby-Boks ready for pressure 'final' in third test against Wales

We have big games coming up this year and next year, so it will be good for us to get used to pressure games such as these." One of the features of the series has been how well Wales have dealt with the Boks’ physical forwards and powerful driving maul.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:08 IST
South Africa will treat Saturday’s deciding third test against Wales as a ‘final’, which lock Lood de Jager believes will be valuable experience as they look towards the defence of their Rugby World Cup title in France next year.

The series is locked at 1-1 after the Springboks claimed a 32-29 victory in Pretoria, but lost the second test in Bloemfontein 13-12 last weekend. That was a much-changed side and coach Jacques Nienaber has the team back at close to full strength for Saturday’s third and final game in Cape Town with De Jager himself restored to the starting line-up.

"In such big games it is always important to dominate physically, that is key in the result, and we are expecting nothing different on Saturday," De Jager told reporters on Wednesday. "For us this is a final, the series is on the line and Wales feels the same way. We have big games coming up this year and next year, so it will be good for us to get used to pressure games such as these."

One of the features of the series has been how well Wales have dealt with the Boks’ physical forwards and powerful driving maul. "Wales have good forwards, and they are big on their set pieces, so the battles are going to be big in the scrums, lineouts and mauls," De Jager says.

"The effort in the last two games was good, but I think we can be a bit more disciplined and get more scoreboard pressure. "So, it is small things we have to work on. At the end of the day, we need to be as disciplined as we can be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

