Left Menu

Motor racing-Shwartzman flies the flag for Israel at Ferrari F1 test

Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman represented Israel as he tried out last year's Formula One car ahead of two Friday practice sessions at grands prix later in the season.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:22 IST
Motor racing-Shwartzman flies the flag for Israel at Ferrari F1 test
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman represented Israel as he tried out last year's Formula One car ahead of two Friday practice sessions at grands prix later in the season. The 22-year-old, who was born near Tel Aviv and has dual nationality, raced as a Russian last season in Formula Two where he finished runner-up to Australian Oscar Piastri.

Russian drivers must now compete as neutrals and sign a commitment not to express support for the country's invasion of Ukraine. Ferrari said in a statement that Shwartzman "wore the colours" of Israel for the first time as he completed 681km around the Mugello circuit in central Italy.

It was the second time he had driven an F1 car this year, after a session in the 2018 SF71H at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit in January, and eighth of his career. "Today was very useful for Robert as he is due to drive in at least two free practice sessions at Formula One world championship events this season," said Ferrari.

All teams must run a young driver in two Friday practice sessions this season under a new rule to provide more experience. Ferrari did not say whether Shwartzman would do the practice sessions with them or another team that uses its engines such as U.S.-owned Haas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global
4
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022