Rugby-Scotland make nine changes for final test against Argentina

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named Hamish Watson as captain and made nine changes to his starting line-up for the decisive third test against Argentina on Saturday. Scotland beat Argentina 29-6 to win the second test after losing the first 26-18 at San Salvador de Jujuy.

Injury to fullback Rory Hutchinson hands Ollie Smith his debut in one of four backline changes for the match in Santiago del Estero. Rufus McLean comes in for Darcy Graham on the wing while Sione Tuipulotu is selected in place of Sam Johnson in the midfield. Ali Price is in at scrumhalf despite Ben White’s stellar showing in last week’s second test victory in Salta that tied the series.

In the front-row, Zander Fagerson will make his 50th appearance and is joined by Sale Sharks’ hooker Ewan Ashman, who will make his first start in a test, and Rory Sutherland returns to the team after missing last week’s second test. In the second row Jonny Gray replaces Grant Gilchrist who captained the side in the first two tests.

Watson will captain the team for the first time. Lock Glen Young is in line to earn his first cap after being included on the bench for the first time.

Team: 15. Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors - uncapped 14. Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps 13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 26 caps 12. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 6 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors – 18 caps 10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 33 caps 9. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 53 caps 1. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors – 19 caps 2. Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks – 3 caps 3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 49 caps 4. Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps 5. Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs - 68 caps 6. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 6 caps 7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby - 50 caps 8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 23 caps Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry - Edinburgh Rugby - 6 caps 17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 11 caps 18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 3 caps 19. Glen Young - Edinburgh Rugby - uncapped 20. Andy Christie - Saracens - 2 caps 21. George Horne - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps 22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps 23. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 26 caps (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)