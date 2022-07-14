Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

Istanbul Basaksehir said the deal with Özil was for a one-year contract with an optional extension for another year.

The move came a day after Fenerbahçe said the 33-year-old midfielder left by mutual agreement with two years remaining on his contract. He joined Fenerbahçe in January 2021 on a free transfer when Arsenal ended his contract early. He scored eight goals in 25 games last season but hadn't been selected since March following a reported disagreement with the management. Istanbul Basaksehir is in the Europa Conference League this season after finishing fourth in the Turkish league. Fenerbahçe was second.

