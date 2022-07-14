Left Menu

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir

He joined Fenerbahe in January 2021 on a free transfer when Arsenal ended his contract early. Istanbul Basaksehir is in the Europa Conference League this season after finishing fourth in the Turkish league.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:28 IST
Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

Istanbul Basaksehir said the deal with Özil was for a one-year contract with an optional extension for another year.

The move came a day after Fenerbahçe said the 33-year-old midfielder left by mutual agreement with two years remaining on his contract. He joined Fenerbahçe in January 2021 on a free transfer when Arsenal ended his contract early. He scored eight goals in 25 games last season but hadn't been selected since March following a reported disagreement with the management. Istanbul Basaksehir is in the Europa Conference League this season after finishing fourth in the Turkish league. Fenerbahçe was second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022