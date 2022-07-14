Left Menu

Cycling-Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains yellow

The Ineos-Grenadiers rider prevailed from the day's breakaway with an attack 3.3 km into the final climb, a 13.8km effort at an average gradient of 8.1%. South African Louis Meintjes was second and Britain's four-time champion Chris Froome took third place.

Britain's Tom Pidcock won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 165.1-km Alpine trek between Briancon and L'Alpe d'Huez on Thursday. The Ineos-Grenadiers rider prevailed from the day's breakaway with an attack 3.3 km into the final climb, a 13.8km effort at an average gradient of 8.1%.

South African Louis Meintjes was second and Britain's four-time champion Chris Froome took third place. Dane Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after resisting a couple of attacks from his main rival, defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

