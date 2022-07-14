Left Menu

Japanese lawmakers to visit Taiwan

Seven Japanese lawmakers will visit Taiwan later this month, according to Taiwan's Foriegn Ministry.

Japanese lawmakers to visit Taiwan
Seven Japanese lawmakers will visit Taiwan later this month, according to Taiwan's Foriegn Ministry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on July 12 confirmed an announcement made by Frank Hsieh, Taiwan's representative to Japan, that a group of seven members of Japan's National Diet will visit Taiwan at the end of July, Taipei Times reported.

Hsieh announced the visit on Facebook, saying that after former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's death, it is particularly meaningful for Japanese Diet members to organise a delegation to visit Taiwan. This also means that the Diet's support for Taiwan will not dissipate due to Abe's death, he said. According to Foreign Ministry, the roster of the delegation and the purpose and itinerary of the visit to Taiwan are still being arranged and will be made public at an appropriate time. Taiwan and Japan have maintained close mutual visits and exchanges for many years, the ministry said.

Last Friday, Abe was shot dead in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters. The attacker reportedly plotted the assassination of the 67-year-old former Premier for nearly a year. After Friday's unfortunate turn of events, a number of world leaders shared their wishes for Shinzo Abe.

The Japanese government has decided to award Shinzo Abe with the country's highest order posthumously. Abe will receive the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, Japan's Kyodo News reported. The longest-serving Premier of Japan will be the fourth former Prime Minister to receive the decoration under the post-war Constitution. (ANI)

