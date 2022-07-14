Left Menu

Soccer-Iceland held to 1-1 draw by Italy in Women's Euros

Italy pushed hard for a second goal as Bonansea's low shot hit the woodwork in the 73rd minute, while Iceland were left to rue their missed chances as Vilhjalmsdottir failed to convert an easy opportunity in the 87th minute. Vilhjalmsdottir knew her miss was a costly one for Iceland as she was seen in tears on the bench after going off.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:32 IST
Soccer-Iceland held to 1-1 draw by Italy in Women's Euros
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Italy fought back to draw 1-1 with Iceland in the Women's European Championship on Thursday after Valentina Bergamaschi cancelled out Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir's opener. The draw kept Iceland second and Italy bottom in Group D, which also includes France and Belgium who meet later in Rotherham.

Bayern Munich midfielder Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead in the third minute, firing a half-volley into the top corner after the Italian defence failed to clear a long throw-in from the left. Italy, quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, pressed for the equaliser and finally found it in the 62nd minute when AC Milan midfielder Bergamaschi timed her run perfectly to meet substitute Barbara Bonansea's pull-back.

The equaliser frustrated Iceland as it came just a minute after Alexandra Johannsdottir scuffed an opportunity to double their lead, hitting her shot wide from inside the box, despite having plenty of space. Italy pushed hard for a second goal as Bonansea's low shot hit the woodwork in the 73rd minute, while Iceland were left to rue their missed chances as Vilhjalmsdottir failed to convert an easy opportunity in the 87th minute.

Vilhjalmsdottir knew her miss was a costly one for Iceland as she was seen in tears on the bench after going off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022