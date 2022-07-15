Left Menu

Rugby-Wales must battle for every ball in series finale against Boks - Beard

"There's going to be a lot of set-piece, because that's the sort of the game they (the Boks) back themselves on, the driving maul and scrum. "We talked as a squad before coming on tour that we wanted to create history in South Africa.

Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Wales lock Adam Beard says his side must scrap for every piece of possession if they are to inflict a first home series defeat on world champions, South Africa, in 25 years.

Wales clash with the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday with their three-match series currently tied at 1-1. The tourists have already made history by winning the first test in South Africa last weekend when they claimed a 13-12 success in Bloemfontein and are now confident they can repeat the feat and clinch the series.

"Everyone's buzzing to get into the last game," Beard told reporters on Friday. "We've played with these combinations and virtually the same team throughout the three tests so it can only be a good thing for us. "There's going to be a lot of set-pieces, because that's the sort of the game they (the Boks) back themselves on, the driving maul and scrum.

"We talked as a squad before coming on a tour that we wanted to create history in South Africa. We've already done that, but we're not quite satisfied yet. "We want to win the series and will do everything we can to achieve that on Saturday."

Beard says Wales will have to minimize errors and not let up their intensity for 80 minutes if they are to gain the upper hand. "It'll be really great competition, you have to be on the money if you want to get a good set piece ball, they don't give you the easy ball and they compete in every aspect," he said.

"You could see in the first test we had a great first 40 minutes and didn't give them anything, but then if you let off that a little bit, they're going to just keep knocking on that door and keep coming at you. "It's going to take a lot of grit and determination to get across that line."

