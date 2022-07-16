Left Menu

Athletics-Polish hammer rivals Fajdek, Nowicki advance as worlds get subdued start

World bronze medallist Bence Halasz of Hungary moved on with 79.13, as did Norwegian Olympic silver medallist Eivind Henriksen (78.12) and France's Quentin Bigot (77.95), who took silver three years ago. Athletics leaders are banking on the 18th edition of the championships drumming up interest in the sport in the U.S., where the men's big four professional leagues - NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA - have a stranglehold on fans' attention and spending dollars.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 00:47 IST
Athletics-Polish hammer rivals Fajdek, Nowicki advance as worlds get subdued start

Poland's Pawel Fajdek began his bid for a fifth straight world title in the men's hammer throw with a 80.09-metre effort in qualification on the opening day of the championships on Friday.

The meet got rolling under the beating sun as a smattering of fans trickled into Hayward Field, making for a subdued start to the first world championships held on U.S. soil. There were no surprises in the event, as Fajdek's compatriot and chief rival Wojciech Nowicki rolled through to Saturday's final with 79.22, nearly a year since he collected Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Fajdek, who settled for bronze at the 2020 Games, produced the day's furthest throw on his second attempt. World bronze medallist Bence Halasz of Hungary moved on with 79.13, as did Norwegian Olympic silver medallist Eivind Henriksen (78.12) and France's Quentin Bigot (77.95), who took silver three years ago.

Athletics leaders are banking on the 18th edition of the championships drumming up interest in the sport in the U.S., where the men's big four professional leagues - NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA - have a stranglehold on fans' attention and spending dollars. While morning events are typically lightly attended, the rows and rows of empty seats seen at the venue on Friday was not what the organisers had hoped for.

The highly-anticipated appearance of American track icon Allyson Felix - the most decorated woman in the sport - in the 4x400 metres relay will be a highlight later on Friday as she is expected to be given a rousing sendoff in her final world competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022