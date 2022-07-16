Left Menu

Fencing World C'Ships: India's Karan Singh enters 2nd round with wins against higher-ranked opponents

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 16-07-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 13:33 IST
Fencing World C'Ships: India's Karan Singh enters 2nd round with wins against higher-ranked opponents
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Young Indian fencer Karan Singh registered an upset win over Mao Kokubo of Japan in the men's 'Sabre' event to enter the second round at the Fencing World Championships here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Indian, who is currently ranked 90th in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) list and seeded 61st in the competition, disposed off challenge from 14th seeded Kokubo with a 15-11 scoreline in the round of 128 (first round) match.

Karan entered the tournament proper after notching up three wins out of his six qualifying round games.

He will next face defending champion and world No. 4 Oh Sanguk of South Korea in the round of 64 (second round).

None of the other Indians in fray could make it to the main round from the qualifiers as Gisho Nidhi (72nd), Abhay Krishna (87th) and Vishal (89th) ended their respective campaigns in disappointment.

In the women's 'Epee' event, Tanishka Khatri made it to the main draw from the qualifiers, winning four out of her five duels but lost a close match to Violeta Peguero of Dominica 14-15 in the round of 128 (first round).

Tanishka eventually finished 69th while Ena Arora and Mumtaj, who crashed out in the qualifiers, were 96th and 147th respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022