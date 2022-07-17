Left Menu

Rugby-Last-gasp try hands Argentina series win over Scotland

Argentina's other tries were scored by Santiago Carreras, Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo and substitute scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou, whose opportunistic effort 13 minutes from time turned the test in the Los Pumas' favour. Ewan Ashman and Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries each for Scotland with Blair Kinghorn adding four conversions and a penalty.

Updated: 17-07-2022 03:02 IST
A rgentina's Emiliano Boffelli scored a last-gasp try as they snatched a dramatic 34-31 win over Scotland in the third test on Saturday after coming from 15 points down to win the series.

Argentina ensured a grandstand finish for the capacity crowd at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades as Boffelli dived over in the corner to win the test with the last move of the series. Scotland were 28-13 ahead early in the second half but allowed the hosts to recover and grab the win, restoring pride for the southern hemisphere countries after success earlier on Saturday for Ireland in New Zealand and England in Australia

Argentina and Scotland each scored four tries with Boffelli contributing another 14 points with his boot. Argentina’s other tries were scored by Santiago Carreras, Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo and substitute scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou, whose opportunistic effort 13 minutes from time turned the test in the Los Pumas’ favour.

Ewan Ashman and Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries each for Scotland with Blair Kinghorn adding four conversions and a penalty. Argentina opened the scoring with an early Boffelli penalty, but Van der Merwe was first to cross over for a try, using his strength to power through the home defence after Kinghorn had created space in the 13th minute.

But on 20 minutes Argentina responded on the counterattack, turning over the ball and seeing Carreras outrun the tourists’ defence to score. Scotland had another try five minutes after that, with Ashman going over from a lineout maul for a 14-13 halftime lead.

Scotland, who had outscored Argentina four tries to nil in last week’s 29-6 second test win in Salta, looked odds-on to go on and secure the series as Ashman scored again, this time out on the wing, three minutes after the break. Van der Merwe then went over from close range for a 15-point lead with 30 minutes left as the Scots were in the driving seat.

But changes in the forward pack gave Argentina fresh impetus and a spark of much needed energy at a crucial juncture as Scotland's challenge faded. Substitute prop Chapparo immediately scored after coming on. The late strikes from Bertranou and Boffelli saw Argentina squeeze out a dramatic victory, sparking ecstatic celebrations at the stadium. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

