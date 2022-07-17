Left Menu

Tamim announces retirement from T20 Internationals

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:38 IST
Tamim Iqbal Image Credit: Twitter; @TamimOfficial 28
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals following his side's 50-over series win against the West Indies.

Bangladesh swept the three-match ODI series on Saturday.

''Please consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thank you everyone,'' Tamim wrote on his official Facebook page.

He played his last T20 International in March 2020. The 33-year-old has played 78 T20 Internationals, scoring 1758 runs at 24.08.

In January, Tamim had taken a six month break from the shortest format but he did feature in a domestic tournament during that period.

Tamim is one of the best openers to have come out of Bangladesh, having scored 5082 runs in Tests and 7943 runs in ODIs.

