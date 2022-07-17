Cycling-More Tour heartbreak for Roglic as Slovenian abandons the race with injuries

Primoz Roglic suffered more Tour de France heartbreak when he abandoned the race on Sunday to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week. "To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today," Roglic said before the start of the 15th stage, a 202.5-km ride to Carcassonne.

Roglic, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and a back injury when he crashed in the fifth stage, had sacrificed his own chances this week with repeated attacks that eventually allowed his team mate Jonas Vingegaard to take the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar. "I'm proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow (jersey) and green (jersey for the points classification) ambitions," Roglic added.

One of the favourites in the Tour for the third year in a row, Roglic has now abandoned the last two editions after pulling out before the sixth stage last year following a crash in the third stage. Two years ago, he took a commanding lead into the final time trial, only for him to crack and lose first place to Pogacar.

Roglic may now focus on recovering to take part in the Vuelta a Espana, which starts next month, and hope to become the first rider to win the race four times in a row.

