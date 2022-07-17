Left Menu

SL's Prabath Jayasuriya enters elite list after taking five-for in Galle Test

Jayasuriya achieved the milestone on Sunday by taking five wickets in Pakistan's first innings at the Galle International Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:09 IST
Prabath Jayasuriya (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya carved his name in history books of elite bowlers as he bagged his third consecutive haul of five wickets or more to put Pakistan under pressure on the second day of the first Test. Jayasuriya achieved the milestone on Sunday by taking five wickets in Pakistan's first innings at the Galle International Stadium.

With this feat, the left-arm spinner became only the third bowler to claim three five-wicket hauls in the first three innings after his debut. Jayasuriya bagged the wicket of Abdullah Shafique on the first day of the match. He then wreaked havoc on the visitors on the second day as he dismissed Azhar Ali (3), Agha Salman (5), Mohammad Nawaz (5), and Shaheen Shah Afridi for a golden duck.

Jayasuriya became the first Sri Lankan and third overall in the history to take three five-wicket hauls in the first three Test innings. He joined England's Tom Richardson and Australia's Clarrie Grimmet who accomplished the feat in 1893-94 and 1925-26 respectively. Talking about the match Pakistan was left wobbling at 159/9 as they still trailed the hosts by 63 runs in the second session on Day 2. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was the only batter to cross the hundred-run mark against the hosts. (ANI)

