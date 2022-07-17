Left Menu

Golf-McIlroy and Hovland looking over shoulders as Open final round gets underway

Paired together for Saturday's third round, four-times major winner McIlroy and Hovland, one of golf's emerging young talents, thrilled the crowds with a spectacular display of links golf.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:46 IST
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Norway's Viktor Hovland began their final push for the Claret Jug four strokes clear of the chasing pack at the British Open on Sunday but were glancing over their shoulders as low rounds popped up on the leaderboard. The co-leaders will no doubt have noticed, as they set off under cloudy skies, the low scores of early starters Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand and Mexico's Abraham Ancer who were in the clubhouse with matching scores of seven-under 65s.

The superb rounds rocketed the pair up the leaderboard into a tie for fifth but still a distant five strokes behind McIlroy and Hovland. For American Cameron Young and Australia's Cameron Smith, who started their challenge from just four behind, the message will have been received -- the Claret Jug is still within reach.

Paired together for Saturday's third round, four-times major winner McIlroy and Hovland, one of golf's emerging young talents, thrilled the crowds with a spectacular display of links golf. More of the same was expected on Sunday as the 33-year-old Northern Irishman bids to end an eight-year major drought while the 24-year-old Hovland looks to become the first Norwegian to win a major title.

