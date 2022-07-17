Left Menu

Cycling-Vingegaard loses second team mate as Kruijswijk crashes out of Tour

Dutchman Kruijswijk held his right shoulder as he sat on the road after the crash during the 202.5-km ride between Rodez and Carcassonne, before throwing in the towel. Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, was the first Jumbo-Visma rider to leave the race when he did not take the start of the stage after failing to recover from injuries sustained in a crash last week.

Reuters | Carcassonne | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:07 IST
Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard suffered a blow on Sunday when one of his key team mates, Steven Kruijswijk, abandoned the race after a crash during the 15th stage. Dutchman Kruijswijk held his right shoulder as he sat on the road after the crash during the 202.5-km ride between Rodez and Carcassonne, before throwing in the towel.

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, was the first Jumbo-Visma rider to leave the race when he did not take the start of the stage after failing to recover from injuries sustained in a crash last week. Jumbo-Visma are now down to six men.

