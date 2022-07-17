Left Menu

It was an exceptional innings: Yousuf on Babar Azam's ton

The maturity Babar has shown as a batsman even after becoming captain in all three formats is remarkable, Yousuf said after the second days play here.Babar scored a magnificent 119-run innings and added an invaluable 106 runs with the last two wickets to give Sri Lanka just a four-run advantage in the first innings on a difficult pitch.I think the beauty of his innings was the way he played the ball under his chin.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:46 IST
It was an exceptional innings: Yousuf on Babar Azam's ton
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan batting coach Muhammad Yousuf has hailed skipper Babar Azam for his ''exceptional'' innings against Sri Lanka, terming it as one of the best innings that he has ever seen in the longest format of the game.

Babar scored a magnificent 119-run innings and added an invaluable 106 runs with the last two wickets as Pakistan recovered from 85 for 7 to score 218 in reply to Sri Lanka's 222 in the first innings on the second day of the Galle Test.

''I think it was an exceptional, mature and patient innings. The maturity Babar has shown as a batsman even after becoming captain in all three formats is remarkable,'' Yousuf said after the second day's play here.

Babar scored a magnificent 119-run innings and added an invaluable 106 runs with the last two wickets to give Sri Lanka just a four-run advantage in the first innings on a difficult pitch.

''I think the beauty of his innings was the way he played the ball under his chin. On such pitches, be it pace or spin, the right way is to play every ball under the chin and he did that,'' he said.

''I was impressed with the way he took the tailenders along. I am really happy with the grit shown by Naseem Shah.'' Yousuf said that cricket will always be a team game but Babar was a special talent.

During the course of his century, Babar surpassed India's Virat Kohli to become Asia's fastest batter to score 10,000 international runs.

Babar achieved the milestone and completed his 10,000 international runs in 228th innings as compared to Kohli who had hit the mark in 232 innings.

Babar also score the most centuries (7) in international cricket as Pakistan captain, surpassing players like Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Babar also became the fastest Pakistani batsman to reach 10,000 international runs, surpassing the record of Miandad who did it in 248 innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022