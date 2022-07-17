Left Menu

Soccer-Club Brugge retain Belgian Super Cup after Skov Olsen winner

Denmark international Andreas Skov Olsen scored a first-half winner as league champions Club Brugge claimed a 1-0 victory over KAA Gent in the Belgian Super Cup played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

Denmark international Andreas Skov Olsen scored a first-half winner as league champions Club Brugge claimed a 1-0 victory over KAA Gent in the Belgian Super Cup played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday. Right winger Skov Olsen, signed from Bologna in January, cut inside onto his left foot in the 39th minute and fired a low shot at goal that Genk keeper Davy Roef should have saved.

Brugge have extended their record number of Super Cup victories to 17 as they retained the trophy they also lifted last year. They will now hope to defend the Belgian league title they have won for the last three seasons as they open their campaign with a home clash against Genk next Sunday.

