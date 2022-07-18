Cricket-England all-rounder Stokes quits one-day internationals
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:09 IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will quit one-day internationals following Tuesday's match against South Africa, the country's cricket board said in a statement.
"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format," Stokes said in the statement.
