Left Menu

Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

I have decided to retire from this format. We have had an incredible journey on the way, he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board ECB statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:20 IST
Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket
Ben Stokes Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday made a surprise announcement to retire from ODI cricket.

The 31-year-old will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday.

Stokes' ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's.

His unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first 50-over World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances.

Stokes, who is England's Test captain, has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets.

''I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. ''This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way,'' he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022