Left Menu

Soccer-Milan police justify Bakayoko search as being necessary in critical situation

Milan police justified searching AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint, saying it was necessary given the seriousness of a dangerous situation taking place at the time. The incident involving Bakayoko, who is on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, took place two weeks ago according to local media, but a video of the event went viral on Monday after being posted on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 00:03 IST
Soccer-Milan police justify Bakayoko search as being necessary in critical situation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Milan police justified searching AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint, saying it was necessary given the seriousness of a dangerous situation taking place at the time.

The incident involving Bakayoko, who is on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, took place two weeks ago according to local media, but a video of the event went viral on Monday after being posted on Twitter. His Serie A club said that the search occurred due to a shooting in the nearby area.

In a statement released to Reuters, police said: "It should be noted that the search occurred in an operational context that justified the adoption of the highest security measures", . "Also as a function of self-protection, and was carried out in a manner absolutely consistent with the type of alarm in progress.

"Once the person had been identified and established that he was not involved, the service was resumed without any kind of remark from the person concerned." Bakayoko joined Milan on a two-year loan last summer, having also spent the 2018-19 campaign at the San Siro.

He made 14 appearances in Serie A last term as Milan won their first league title in 11 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July 19-21; North Korea says it is nearing end of the COVID crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022