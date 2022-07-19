ISL: Greg Stewart signs two-year deal with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have completed the signing of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 Hero of the League, Greg Stewart from Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal that keeps him at the club until May 2024. The 32-year-old was the cynosure of Jamshedpur FC's League Winners' Shield triumph in the 2021-22 campaign - his first foray outside Great Britain.

Stewart was directly involved in 20 out of the 43 goals registered by Jamshedpur (10 goals and 10 assists) and was the leading assist maker last season. The versatile footballer was also voted as the 'Hero of the League' in his debut ISL campaign. Born in Stirling, Scotland, Stewart started his youth career first at the Rangers' Academy followed by the Heart of Midlothian youth setup before he went on to make his senior debut for Cowdenbeath, spending four seasons at the club.

"I'm delighted to be here at Mumbai City. The club outlined their plans and their ambitions right from the outset and I believe joining Mumbai City is the right step forward to continue my journey in India. The club and the coach Des Buckingham intend to build on what was a momentous season for Mumbai City last time out, including a strong performance in the AFC Champions League, and I believe we can add to the success the club has enjoyed in the recent past," said Stewart in a statement. "Having experienced the ISL up and close for a season now, I believe we've got a young but strong and competent squad. I am eager to get on with pre-season, meet my new teammates and make some fantastic memories with the club and the people that make the club, especially our fans," he added.

He then joined Dundee FC in 2014 in a pivotal career move, making the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award twice in a row in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, he moved to English Championship club Birmingham City, where he also enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

After spending three seasons in Birmingham, Stewart eventually secured a move to Rangers in 2019, where he was a key member of Steven Gerrard's squad. His contributions helped Rangers secure a historic Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

