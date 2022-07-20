Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Hangzhou Asian Games to begin on Sept. 23 next year

The Hangzhou Asian Games, which could not be hosted this year because of COVID-19, will be held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 2023, the governing Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Tuesday. The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometres southwest of China's financial centre Shanghai.

Golf-Trump tells golfers to 'take the money' and join LIV Golf

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged players to "take the money" and join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, suggesting that those who remain loyal to the PGA Tour will ultimately pay a bigger price for staying put. Trump, whose Bedminster course in New Jersey will host the next LIV event from July 29-31, feels any golfers who do not take advantage of the money being offered to players to make the switch will lose out.

Mixed Martial Arts-Nate Diaz to face Chimaev after demanding UFC exit

Fan favourite Nate Diaz, who handed Conor McGregor his first defeat in the UFC in 2016, is set to face unbeaten prospect Khamzat Chimaev at welterweight in the final fight of his UFC contract after demanding to be released a week ago. UFC executive Hunter Campbell confirmed to ESPN that the fight will take place at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, with Diaz set to become a free agent after the five-round bout.

Tennis-Serena Williams named in star-studded field for Cincinnati Open

Serena Williams is set to take part in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati next month with her protected ranking, organisers of the U.S. Open tune-up tournament said on Tuesday. Williams, who returned to the Tour after a year out last month, fell in the first round at Wimbledon but has shown she is not yet ready to hang up her racket even though she is two months shy of her 41st birthday.

Athletics-No substitute for experience as Olympic champions earn world gold

Experience prevailed on day four of the World Championships with Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas among the Olympic champions standing on top of the podium in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday. Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali backed up his Tokyo 3,000 metres steeplechase win by ending Kenya's dominance at the worlds, while Qatar's Mutaz Barshim had high jump gold all to himself this time.

Canada PM Trudeau blasts Hockey Canada leaders after sex assault fund reports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday it was hard to trust those in charge at Hockey Canada after reports that the national governing body maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. According to a report on the Globe and Mail website, a multimillion-dollar fund financed by registration fees of players across the hockey-mad country is used to settle abuse claims with minimal outside scrutiny.

Cricket-Lord's relaxes dress code for Pavilion as heat rises

Lord's relaxed its strict Pavilion dress code on Tuesday with members not required to wear jackets as temperatures soared into the mid 30s Celsius for the start of the County Championship game between Middlesex and Sussex. Much of Britain is gripped in a heatwave with temperatures expected to threaten all-time records later on Tuesday, with predictions of the mercury rising above 40 degrees.

Cricket-Van der Dussen leads South Africa to victory on Stokes' ODI farewell

Rassie van der Dussen scored a classy century as South Africa secured a 62-run victory in sweltering heat in the first one day international to spoil England all-rounder Ben Stokes' farewell party at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. After electing to bat, the tourists amassed 333 for five in their 50 overs, boosted by a career-best 134 from Van der Dussen as he put on 151 with Aiden Markram (77).

Naomi Osaka to make return at San Jose next month

Naomi Osaka committed next month's tournament in San Jose, Calif., her first appearance since a first-round loss at the French Open on May 23. The four-time Grand Slam winner accepted a wild-card entry into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Motor racing-NASCAR to hold race on the streets of Chicago next year

NASCAR will hold its first-ever Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago in July 2023, the stock car racing circuit said on Tuesday, as it continues to make inroads into major U.S. metropolitan markets. Cars will race Chicago's 2.2-mile course against the backdrop of Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the city's celebrated skyline.

