Cricket-Shafique hundred helps Pakistan pull off big chase

Abdullah Shafique's career-best 160 not out helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening test in Galle on Wednesday. Chasing 342, Pakistan wrapped up victory in the second session to go 1-0 up in the two-test series. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers claiming 4-135 in the second innings to finish with a match haul of nine wickets.

Abdullah Shafique's career-best 160 not out helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening test in Galle on Wednesday. Chasing 342, Pakistan wrapped up victory in the second session to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers claiming 4-135 in the second innings to finish with a match haul of nine wickets. The teams stay put in Galle for the second test beginning on Sunday.

