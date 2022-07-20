Left Menu

Soccer-England coach to return for Spain quarter-final after negative COVID test

Updated: 20-07-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 22:21 IST
Soccer-England coach to return for Spain quarter-final after negative COVID test
England women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the dugout for their European Championship quarter-final against Spain on Wednesday, the team said.

Wiegman tested positive for the virus on Friday and assistant coach Arjan Veurink took charge of the team for their last group match against Northern Ireland in Wiegman's absence.

