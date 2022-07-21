Left Menu

Soccer-Mane, De Ligt score on pre-season debuts as Bayern beat DC United

Bayern next face Premier League club Manchester City in the United States, before flying back to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on July 30. DC United, who are bottom of MLS's Eastern Conference table, next play Montreal.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:34 IST
Soccer-Mane, De Ligt score on pre-season debuts as Bayern beat DC United
Sadio Mane Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bayern Munich's new recruits Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt scored on their pre-season debuts as the German giants thrashed Wayne Rooney-led Major League Soccer outfit DC United 6-2 in the first match of their U.S. tour on Wednesday. Senegal forward Mane, who joined the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool last month, opened the scoring with a penalty, while De Ligt, signed from Juventus earlier this week, struck a volley from a corner to score Bayern's fourth.

Bayern's Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Marcel Sabitzer, and Joshua Zirkzee also found the net, while Skage Simonsen and Theodore Ku-DiPietro's goals gave DC United's fans something to cheer about. Bayern next faces Premier League club Manchester City in the United States, before flying back to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on July 30. DC United, who are bottom of MLS's Eastern Conference table, next play Montreal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022