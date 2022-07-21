Cycling-Froome pulls out of Tour de France due to COVID

Left Menu

Four-times champion Chris Froome has pulled out of Tour de France after contracting COVID-19, the Briton said on Thursday, adding that he would focus on being ready for the Vuelta a Espana next month.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:00 IST
Chris Froome Image Credit: Flickr

Four-times champion Chris Froome has pulled out of Tour de France after contracting COVID-19, the Briton said on Thursday, adding that he would focus on being ready for the Vuelta an Espana next month. The Israel Premier Tech rider took third place on stage 12 atop the L'Alpe d'Huez, which was his best performance since a career-threatening crash three years ago.

"A test has revealed that I have contracted COVID so I am not going to be making the start today," Froome said in a video on Twitter just as stage 18 was beginning. "I'm really disappointed not to be able to roll into Paris and finish this Tour de France... I am going to head home now, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for Vuelta an Espana later this season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

