Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Breeders' Cup to return to Santa Anita for 40th running

The 40th running of the Breeders' Cup will be held at Southern California's Santa Anita Park for a record 11th time in November 2023, race organizers announced on Thursday. Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the two day event consists of 14 Grade one races culminating in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 4, where $6 million in prize money is up for grabs, making it the richest horse race in North America.

Cycling-Awe-inspiring Vingegaard edges closer to Tour glory

Jonas Vingegaard put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Thursday, extending his lead massively with an awe-inspiring victory in the final mountain stage as defending champion Tadej Pogacar's all-in strategy backfired. Vingegaard went solo some four kilometres from the finish at Hautacam after massive work from his Jumbo-Visma team mates, Pogacar slowly disappearing from his rear-view mirror and crossing the line in second, one minute and four seconds behind.

Soccer-Germany see off Austria to reach Euro semi-finals

Germany had to work hard to beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship, continuing their quest for a record-extending ninth title. Lina Magull's first-half strike and a late goal from Alexandra Popp secured the win for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team and a place in the last four against France or the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Motor racing-Hamilton aims for another first as 300th race looms

Lewis Hamilton believes he can make Formula One history as the first driver to win a race after reaching the milestone of 300 grand prix starts. The seven-times world champion, who has a record 103 wins to his credit, will become only the sixth driver to chalk up 300 starts when he lines up on the grid in France on Sunday.

Tennis-Venus Williams set for singles comeback in Washington

Former world number one Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. that begins next week, organisers said on Thursday. The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 event a day after announcing she will also compete at next month's WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena.

Motor racing-New generation of F1 fans is calling out abuse, says Vettel

Abusive attitudes have likely been around Formula One for years but new and younger fans are driving change by refusing to stay silent, four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday. Sexist, racist and homophobic behaviour by spectators was reported at this month's Austrian Grand Prix, with the sport condemning incidents in the campsites and grandstands.

Motor racing-Hamilton says one F1 team stalling on his diversity charter

One team is stalling on Lewis Hamilton's diversity charter for Formula One, the seven-times world champion revealed on Thursday. The Mercedes driver would not name the team.

Soccer-Former Germany striker Seeler dies aged 85

Uwe Seeler, who captained West Germany in their 1966 World Cup final defeat by England, died on Thursday at the age of 85, the country's football association (DFB) and his former club Hamburg said. The prolific striker scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them.

Cycling-Phenomenal Van Aert key to Vingegaard success

While Tadej Pogacar won the last two editions of the Tour de France mainly through his individual talent, his likely successor, Jonas Vingegaard, has relied on a formidable team and the jaw-dropping performances of Wout van Aert. Vingegaard won the 18th stage, a gruelling mountain trek in the Pyrenees at the top of Hautacam, on Thursday to extend his overall lead to a massive three minutes 26 seconds over Pogacar after extraordinary demolition work by Van Aert.

Athletics-Jeruto claims steeplechase gold, Feng Bin wins women's discus

Norah Jeruto set a World Championships record en route to winning the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while China's Feng Bin outdid Olympic champion Valerie Allman in the discus final in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday. Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest time ever and more than five seconds better than previous winner Beatrice Chepkoech's mark in Doha in 2019.

