Matteo Berrettini beats Richard Gasquet to reach QFs of Swiss Open

Matteo Berrettini made a winning return to the ATP Tour Thursday when he defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals at the Swiss Open Gstaad. It took one hour and thirty minutes for Berrettini to beat Gasquet and set up a meeting with Pedro Martinez.

"I have great memories here. My first ATP Tour title. I really like these conditions. Even though I was coming from grass and this is the complete opposite, I like it when the ball is jumping like this. I think it suits my game and my serve. Also, I have a lot of people coming to support me. A lot of Italians I heard, so I am really happy to be here and I am enjoying it," Berrettini said in his on-court interview. Earlier, Casper Ruud began his title defence with triumph, crushing Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

"I think it was a great match. The conditions are quite challenging here with the altitude and the ball can fly. You need to serve and return well and I think I did that well all day. I started a little bit shaky, had some break points against me, but I was able to win that game and get going. It is nice to get a win again," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "I have had great success here and in Geneva, so it feels very good to be back. It was a wish to play in Gstaad because we had great memories. This city is beautiful. It is nice to come back to a place where you have won before and hopefully I can do well at this tournament. It is a great atmosphere and I love playing in Switzerland," Ruud said. (ANI)

