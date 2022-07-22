Cycling-Laporte gives France first stage win in this year's Tour

Christophe Laporte gave France their first victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 19th stage, a 188.3-km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac on Friday.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen was second and Italy's Alberto Dainese came home third.

Laporte's Jumbo-Visma team mate, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

