Athletics-Champion Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles heats

American Nia Ali's 100 metres hurdles title defence at the World Championships ended abruptly on Saturday after she hit a hurdle and crashed out of the heats. The American had the early lead and was battling Jamaican Britany Anderson when she scraped her knee on the penultimate barrier at Hayward Field.

Athletics-McLaughlin smashes world record as Miller-Uibo, Norman win 400m golds

American Sydney McLaughlin shattered her own 400 metres hurdles world record to clinch her first individual World Championships gold, while compatriot Michael Norman claimed the men's 400m crown and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women's event. McLaughlin blazed home in 50.68 seconds to set the first world record at this year's championships, finishing well clear of silver medallist Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Defending champion Dalilah Muhammad finished third.

Motor racing-Leclerc on pole in France with Verstappen alongside

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc received a boost from team mate Carlos Sainz that helped him beat Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen to pole position at the French Grand Prix on Saturday. Spaniard Sainz, who already knew he would be starting at the back on Sunday due to engine penalties, 'towed' Leclerc in his slipstream at Le Castellet's smooth-surfaced Circuit Paul Ricard.

ATP roundup: Casper Ruud to defend Gstaad title

Defending champion and No. 1 seed Casper Ruud will meet 2018 champion and No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini in the Swiss Open final in Gstaad, Switzerland. Ruud breezed to a 6-2, 6-0 victory in 62 minutes against No. 4 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the semifinals of the ATP 250 clay-court event on Saturday. The Norwegian never faced a break point.

Mixed Martial Arts-Pimblett makes powerful mental health call after UFC London win

Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett electrified the crowd at UFC London with a second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt before making an emotional call for men to talk about their feelings following the death of his friend by suicide. The flamboyant lightweight sank in a rear naked choke to beat Leavitt before getting on the microphone and revealing that he received a call telling him of his friend's passing on Friday morning, five hours before he weighed in.

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final French GP practice

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen found some extra pace to go fastest for Red Bull in final practice for the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet on Saturday. The Dutch 24-year-old lapped the Circuit Paul Ricard in one minute 32.272 seconds on the soft tyres, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz 0.354 slower after setting a scorching pace on Friday.

Cycling-Heart-in-mouth moment as Vingegaard poised to win Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard was poised to claim his maiden Tour de France title as the Dane retained his overall lead after avoiding a freak crash in the final time trial on Saturday. The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider finished second in the 20th stage, a 40.7-km solo effort from Lacapelle-Marival won by his Belgian team mate Wout van Aert, who clocked a best time of 47 minutes 59 seconds.

Cycling-Fire against ice as Pogacar throws down the gauntlet for Vingegaard

On the verge of failing to win a third straight Tour de France, risk-taker Tadej Pogacar said he would come back hungry for more but ice cool Jonas Vingegaard, who is set to take his crown on Sunday, has warned that one title will not be enough for him. Pogacar and Dane Vingegaard have fought tooth and nail for three weeks although the Slovenian's take-no-prisoner approach has ultimately not paid off against the power of his rival's Jumbo-Visma team as ice prevailed over fire.

Athletics-Briton Hudson-Smith says he attempted to take his own life

Britain's 400m World Championship bronze medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith said he attempted to take own his life last year as he battled with mental health issues, injury, debt and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hudson-Smith, 27, clocked 44.66 seconds to take the final podium place on Friday, behind American Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada.

Athletics-Warner sets early pace as he seeks maiden decathlon world title

Canada's Olympic champion Damian Warner got his sixth attempt to win the world decathlon title off to his traditionally strong start on Saturday as he built a solid early lead after the opening three events. Until last year Warner had spent more than a decade putting his body through the torture of the 10-discipline event, regularly making the podium but never quite getting to the top step.

