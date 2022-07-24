'You're a true champion': Prez Kovind congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Championship

''You're a true champion'', President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said in his congratulatory message to Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal in the men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships.

Chopra, 24, scripted history by becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win the medal in the World Championships in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

''Neeraj Chopra continues to bring laurels and make the country proud! Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning a silver medal in the men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. You're a true champion!,'' Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)