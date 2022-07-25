Athletics-Dominant Ingebrigtsen wins world 5,000m gold

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for his 1,500 metres disappointment by winning the world 5,000m title in emphatic style on Sunday, taking the lead with three laps to go and driving home at a pace that nobody could live with.

The Norwegian was beaten into second in the 1,500m by Briton Jake Wightman but avoided any risk of a similar last 200m burn-up by going clear after the early stages had been slow in very warm early evening conditions. Ingebrigtsen came home in 13 minutes, 09.24 seconds ahead of Jacob Krop of Kenya, while Uganda's Oscar Chelimo found a home-straight burst to take bronze after American Grant Fisher had looked set for a medal until being tripped with 90m to go.

"It feels amazing. I felt really good today but at the same time, 5k is very, very tough," Ingebrigtsen said. "I won it and I needed it."

