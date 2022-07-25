Solicitor General Tushar Mehta down with Covid

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

A statement issued by the Solicitor General's office said he tested Covid positive on Sunday night and is isolated. ''Since I had mild symptoms from Saturday, I had isolated myself from Saturday only,'' Mehta said in the statement.

Referring to the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, he said,''I am feeling sorry for myself that I won't be able to personally witness the historic oath''. The Solicitor General would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court on Monday and thereafter would take leave for few days.

